Godbold relishing new-look Sudbury’s away trip

AFC Sudbury manager Jamie Godbold sees this weekend’s pre-season training camp as the perfect opportunity for his newly-assembled squad to gel.

There has been a raft of player departures at The Wardale Williams Stadium this summer following AFC’s relegation from the Bostik Premier last season.

It has meant a summer of rebuilding for Godbold and his assistant Andy Reynolds, with no fewer than seven new signings made during the off season.

And it is why the Sudbury boss sees this weekend’s training camp, which is being held at the Crowne Plaza Resort Colchester - Five Lakes, as the ideal time for some team building with his new squad.

“We’ve got a pre-season camp over the weekend for a couple of days which is an opportunity to team build and get some game time on the grass,” Godbold said.

“Obviously we have a brand new squad, 85 to 90 per cent are new players so it’s going to be an important time away with the group.

“We’ll be looking to instil some principles and rules about how we want to play next season.”

Goals from new signings Rhys Henry and Adam Mills helped AFC to a 4-1 friendly win against Haverhill Rovers on Saturday.

Sudbury were due to host an Ipswich Town Under-23s side last night.

