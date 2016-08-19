Godbold fires warning to AFC Sudbury players

AFC Sudbury manager Jamie Godbold has warned his side that they cannot take their foot off the pedal this season.

The Yellows put in a pleasing performance in their debut game in the Ryman League Premier Division on Saturday, coming from 2-1 down to draw 2-2 with Dulwich Hamlet.

But ahead of a trip to Merstham on Saturday (3pm) and a home clash with Wingate and Finchley on Tuesday (7.45pm), the AFC boss is hopeful the Premier Division new boys can continue to impress.

“The lads have come off happy,” said Godbold, whose side were due to visit Grays Athletic last night.

“If they’re going to be one of the best teams in the league, which I think they will, and we can draw and we could have nicked it late on, then we will be all right.

“But we can’t take our foot off the pedal, because if you take your foot off the pedal you’re going to struggle.”