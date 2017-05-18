Godbold and Reyns staying on at Sudbury

After they were confirmed as the management team to try and bounce AFC Sudbury straight back up to step three of the non-league football pyramid, Andy Reynolds has said there was never a doubt Jamie Godbold and himself wanted to carry on, writes Russell Claydon.

After Monday’s announcement from chairman Phil Turner, assistant manager Reynolds said: “Obviously the results and outcome (relegation) on the pitch was massively disappointing.

“But when we sat down over the summer and set out a plan, we have achieved a lot of things that have solidified a base from which the club can now progress.

“Myself and Jamie felt the experience of the last two seasons at Ryman League level will enable us to take on the challenge of progressing the club again on the pitch.

“It was an easy conversation with an easy decision to come to.”

Ryman Division One North title winners Jordan Blackwell, Liam Wales and Stefano Mallardo have all been released by the club while Sam Corcoran has requested to leave to play at a higher level.

Other existing players have been offered deals, while Sam Clarke, Rob Eagle and Tyler French’s contracts already tie them to the club for 2017/18.

n Pre-season friendlies will begin with a double header at home to Haverhill Rovers and Great Yarmouth Town on June 8.

n The week 3 winners of the AFC Gold fund-raiser are: £100 (296) A Hale, Queensway, Gt Cornard, £10 (265) Mrs E Riamo, Croft Ct, Sudbury, £10 (222) D Tatum, Holmewood Drive, Giltbrook, Nottm.