Goalkeeper Garnham announces departure from Sudbury

AFC Sudbury goalkeeper Marcus Garnham has announced his departure from the club.

Garnham, 29, has decided to end his second spell at the Wardale Williams Stadium following AFC’s relegation from the Ryman League Premier Division last season.

The former Bury Town shot-stopper won the players’ player of the year award at the club’s recent presentation evening.

After returning to Sudbury in October 2015, Garnham was part of the title-winning team which won the Ryman League Division One North title, and with it promotion to the Premier Division for the first time in the club’s history.

Garnham was voted supporters’ player of the year for his efforts in 2015-16 and was also named in the Division One North team of the year.

But after suffering relegation last season in their maiden campaign in the Ryman League’s top flight, Garnham has decided to seek pastures new in a bid to continue playing higher up the non-league pyramid.

Garnham posted on Twitter last night: “Want to thank AFC Sudbury for everything over the last few seasons. I wish the club and its supporters all the best for next season.”

AFC assistant manager Andy Reynolds told the club’s website: “We’re disappointed to see Marcus go but you can see from his performances for us last year and previously he belongs at a higher level. We wish him all the best.

“An agreement has been made with a replacement who will hopefully sign soon and compete with Callum Robinson for the number one shirt next season.”