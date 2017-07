FA Vase Draw: Potential Diss v Framlingham derby

Today’s Buildbase FA Vase draw has thrown up a potential derby between Diss Town and Framlingham Town.

To ensure the tie at Brewers Green Lane takes place, Framlingham must overcome Waltham Forest at home in the First Qualifying Round.

Also in that round, Stowmarket face Team Bury and Long Melford play host to Halstead Town.

Full draw

Saturday, September 9

First Round Qualifying

Brimsdown v Debenham LC

Hadleigh United v Wadham Lodge

Ilford v Cornard United

Framlingham Town or Waltham Forest

Enfield 1893 v Haverhill Borough

Stowmarket Town v Team Bury

Long Melford v Halstead Town

Haverhill Rovers v Whitton United

Saturday, September 23

Second Round Qualifying

Thetford Town v Oakham United

Basildon United or St Margaretsbury v Walsham Le Willows

Barkingside or Southend Manor v Haverhill Rovers or Whitton United

Long Melford or Halstead Town v Stanway Rovers

Diss Town v Framlingham Town or Waltham Forest

Ilford or Cornard United v Hullbridge Sports

Great Yarmouth Town or FC Broxbourne Borough v Brimsdown or Debenham LC

Stowmarket Town or Team Bury v Enfield 1893 or Haverhill Borough

Hadleigh United or Wadham Lodge v Saffron Walden Town or Sawbridgeworth Town