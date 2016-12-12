FA TROPHY DRAW: AFC Sudbury at home to National League opponents

Macclesfield Town or Altrincham, who both who ply their trade in the Vanarama National Leagues and have both won the FA Trophy twice before, will visit The Wardale Williams Stadium to take on AFC Sudbury in The Buildbase FA Trophy second round proper next month.

Macclesfield are currently seventh in the Vanarama National League Premier, while Altrincham are struggling at the foot of the National League North table, having been relegated from non-League’s top flight last season.

AFC Sudbury, who knocked out higher-league National League South opponents Gosport Borough 2-1 with a Sam Bantick injury-time winner at home on Saturday, will play the winners of the first round proper tie between the two at Altrincham next Tuesday (December 20, 7,45pm), on Saturday, January 14 (3pm).

As well as the prospect of reaching the last 16 of the competition, which ends in a showpiece final at Wembley on May 21, the winners will also pocket £6,000 in FA prize money.

Bantick’s goal ensured AFC made club history by reaching the second round of the competition for the first time in their history, having made the first round proper on four previous occasions only to be knocked out.

Macclesfield, known as The Silkmen, have won the FA Trophy twice before, in 1970 and in 1996. Altrincham, known as the Robins or Alty, can also boost winning the competition twice in their history, in 1978 and 1986.

The Silkmen have Football League pedigree with the north west club, formerly managed by Manchester United legend Paul Ince, having been relegated to the National League in 2012.

Altrincham are famous for pulling off one of the all-time giant killings in the FA Cup, when they knocked out First Division club Birmigham City 2-1 away from home in the 1985–86 season as a non-League outfit.

But the Robins have had a miserable return to life in National League South, having only won one game all season, aside from cup games, at Stalybridge Celtic on October 8.

In terms of well-known players, Macclesfield Town, who appeared live on the BBC in the FA Cup this season, have just signed midfielder Richie Wellens, a one-time Manchester United appearance maker who is better known for long spells at Blackpool, Oldham Athletic and Doncaster Rovers as well as Leister City, where he went out on loan to Ipswich Town in 2012.

* What do you make of the draw? Will you be going? Let us know by commenting below.