FA Cup Draw: AFC host league rivals

Fellow Bostik League Division One North side Aveley will be AFC Sudbury’s visitors in the Preliminary Round of this season’s Emirates FA Cup.

When the two teams last met in March 2016, Sudbury ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a 44th-minute goal from Joe Maybanks.

The tie at The Wardale Williams Stadium will be played on Saturday, August 19.

In the Preliminary Round, Hadleigh United host Sporting Bengal United and Long Melford travel to Hackney Wick.

A win for Hadleigh would see them travel to Hertford Town, while a home tie against either FC Romania or Waltham Forest awaits Melford if they can get through.

Saturday, August 5

Extra Preliminary Round

Hadleigh United v Sporting Bengal United

Hackney Wick v Long Melford

Preliminary Round

Saturday, August 19

AFC Sudbury v Aveley

Hertford Town v Hadleigh United or Sporting Bengal United

Hackney Wick or Long Melford v FC Romania or Waltham Forest