FA Community Club awards for local clubs

Haverhill Rovers has won two awards at the 2017 FA Community Awards as a host of Suffolk clubs are recognised.

Jason Clarke was given the nod for the Coach of the Year gong while the team won the FA Community Club award at the ceremony presented by McDonald's.

They were among a group of local teams and individuals to win including the Suffolk FA WAYS League, a grassroots youth development league formed in 2013, who took the title as FA Charter Standard League leaders.

Thurston FC secured the FA Club of the year while Stowupland Falcons also received the FA Development Club award.

And Daniel Coe of Thurlow Youth FC was named Young Volunteer of the Year.

The winners in their respective categories have all been honoured for their commitment to grassroots football and their achievements during the past year.

The Judging panel comprised of Suffolk FA Senior Football Development Officer Michael Cornall, Suffolk FA Director Roger Peck, Suffolk FA Council Member John Pitts, Kathryn James of Suffolk Sport and Mark Richards of McDonald’s.

Michael Cornall, who headed up the Judging Panel, said: “It was a real task for the Judging Panel to decide the winners this year with the competition being so high.

“It was great to read of all the fantastic work that goes on across grassroots football throughout the county. I would personally like to thank all the nominations for the outstanding contribution they have made to Suffolk Football.

“A final thanks must go to the judging panel for giving up their time voluntarily to support Suffolk FA in this year’s FA Community Awards.”

The winners will be invited to receive their certificates at this year’s Suffolk FA Awards Night sponsored by McDonald’s, Ransomes Jacobsen and The KBB Centre.

It will take place at Trinity Park on Friday June 23 when former Ipswich Town footballer and ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here’ star Jimmy Bullard will be the guest speaker.

Groundsmen, referees and Suffolk FA Representative players will also be recognised on what promises to be an evening of entertainment.

The award winners were as follows:

Best Inclusive Project: SIL Ability Counts League

Coach of the Year: Jason Clarke (Haverhill Rovers)

FA Charter Standard Club: Thurston FC; Highly Commended - Beccles Town

FA Charter Standard Community Club: Haverhill Rovers

FA Charter Standard Development Club: Stowupland Falcons

FA Charter Standard League: Suffolk FA WAYS League; Highly Commended – Norfolk & Suffolk Youth League

Outstanding Contribution to Community Football: Gordon McKenzie (Beccles Town); Highly Commended - Daniel Frost (Woodbridge Town)

Young Volunteer of the Year: Daniel Coe (Thurlow Youth FC)