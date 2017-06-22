EXCLUSIVE: Needham’s Bradbrook agrees Bury switch

Needham Market have allowed goalkeeper James Bradbrook to spend the 2017/18 season with neighbours Bury Town.

Bradbrook, who made five appearances for The Marketmen in the Isthmian League Premier Division last term, will provide competition for Neil O’Sullivan at Ram Meadow.

Explaining the reasoning behind the youngster’s arrival, Bury boss Ben Chenery said: “You need competition in every position, including goalkeeper.

“If you want to be successful, then a squad needs two goalkeepers pushing each other.

“This will help Neil to improve and James is up for the challenge.

“We also wanted to guard against Neil getting injured, which would have left us exposed.

“James is a great addition and I look forward to working with him. Thanks to Needham for their support in helping the move to happen.”

* In tomorrow’s Free Press print edition, Chenery talks about his summer transfer plans.