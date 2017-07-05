EXCLUSIVE: Hunsdon swaps Diss for Debenham

Debenham LC have secured the services of Diss Town striker Shaun Hunsdon.

After arriving at Brewers Green Lane last summer from Thetford Town, Hunsdon went on to be Diss’ leading marksman in 2016/17 with a return of 24 goals in 39 appearances.

However, following discussions with Debenham boss Mark Benterman and his assistant Leon Moore, Hunsdon has agreed to wear the yellow and black shirt next term.

Speaking to The Diss Express, the attacker said: “Debenham have done their business early, got some really good talent in, re-signed the best players from last year and everyone seems committed to the squad.

“Mark and Leon have goals they want to achieve and I believe in what they want to do.

“I got the same buzz walking around Debenham with Mark and Leon as I did speaking at Diss with Ross Potter.

“I also feel they will make me a better player and I’m looking forward to linking up with the rest of the squad in coming days.”

As well as Hunsdon, The Hornets have announced that Reumel Codrington has returned to the club, while Liam Bolton has also signed.