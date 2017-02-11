EXCLUSIVE: Bury defender Allen closes in on AFC Sudbury move

Tevan Allen is set to leave Bury Town after agreeing a deal to join their Suffolk rivals AFC Sudbury.

The 20-year-old full-back has come through the Blues’ academy, making 115 appearances for the club’s first team in the process.

Allen, who is a former youth team player at Dagenham & Redbridge, was missing from the Bury squad for today’s 2-1 defeat at home to Phoenix Sports.

And after the game, Bury manager Ben Chenery confirmed the defender was leaving to join higher-league Sudbury in the Ryman League Premier Division.

“A club has put in a seven-day (approach) for Tevan,” he said. “The seven days is not up yet, but Tevan has decided he wants to leave.

“I wish Tevan well. He’s been great for me, he’s a cracking kid and I only wish him the best.

“I want players who want to be here. If you don’t want to be here then I’m more than happy to shake your hand and move on.

“That’s not meant in any way as harsh, it’s just meant in the cruel reality football is. Someone else comes in and does their job, you wish people well and they move on.

“I probably am a little bit too honest for my own good, what I mean by that is that I think you do it the right way.

“I know how tough it is as a manager, to work with and hold on to players, especially younger ones, and this is not a dig at anybody or AFC Sudbury.

“It’s just the situation we’re in. We haven’t really had a fighting opportunity to do anything about it because he decided to go and that’s his decision.

“But you’d obviously like the opportunity where you speak to a club, see what they’ve got to offer, come back to us and see what we’ve got to offer and do it like that.”

Today’s defeat for the Blues was their fifth in a row and leaves them in 11th place in the Ryman League Division One North table, six places and 10 points adrift of the play-offs.

Meanwhile Sudbury, whom Allen is expected to join over the coming days, drew 1-1 with Kingstonian this afternoon and moved up to 18th in the Premier Division table, three places and two points above the relegation zone.