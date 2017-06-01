England legend Sir Geoff joined by the Wright guest at Millfield

Hadleigh United’s chairman has said the arrival of not one but two football legends at their special celebrity evening was a great coup for the club.

Rolf Beggerow was ‘over the moon’ to welcome Sir Geoff Hurst and Ian Wright to the Millfield, having only expected the World Cup hero’s presence.

NEW FLOODLIGHTS:The new floodlights in action at the Millfield

Comedian John Stiles, son of Nobby Stiles MBE, led the entertainment of the 250 guests, including a three-course meal and football memorabilia auction.

It was sponsored by Shared Access — an owner and operator of shared wireless communications infrastructure — the company responsible for installing the HUFC’s new floodlights.

Beggerow said: “We had a whisper that there would be someone coming along with Geoff but we were so happy to meet Ian too.

“They are both so famous, Geoff a legend and the only man ever to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final and Ian is such a popular footballer, and a legend in his own right.

GREAT EVENING: Sir Geoff enjoys the special night, hosted by John Stiles

“Everyone had a great time and really enjoyed the night.

“Geoff delivered a great speech and while Ian didn’t stand up at the podium, he was a little mobbed, he’s a very charismatic man.”

Shared Accces and Hadleigh chiefs signed up to a 25-year partnership in April, that has seen six new floodlights installed at Millfield.

In return, one mast is larger than the others and can be used as a mobile phone mast which providers can sign up to use — bringing profit for the communications company.

“Both the club and the community have benefitted as a result of our relationship with Shared Access,” Beggerow added. “The evening celebrated that; it was really good feedback from everyone who came along.

“But it was also a great coup for Hadleigh United to have these two with us for an evening.

“We’re only a small club and, through our relationship with Shared Access, we’ve been able to hold an evening we couldn’t otherwise have afforded.

“And John Stiles was very entertaining, keeping the evening light-hearted and good fun.”

The evening, to raise funds for the club, cost £50 a head, with an option to buy a table of 10 for a discount.

Hadleigh Utd FC will hold its AGM on June 25 (11am).

n For the story of a young fan meeting his hero Sir Geoff Hurst, turn to page 8.