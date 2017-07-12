Ely make trio of signings

Ely City manager Brady Stone has bolstered his squad ahead of the new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season with three additions.

First to sign on at The Unwin Ground is Nick Heap, who found the net twice during Tuesday night’s 6-4 pre-season friendly victory over Linton Granta.

Heap made 27 appearances for Hardwick last year on their way to winning the Kershaw Premier Division.

Also on target against Linton and linking up with Stone’s squad is Jonathan Brown — a scorer of 32 goals in 23 appearances for Kershaw Senior A side Soham United last term.

Only three players in that division managed a better goal return than Brown.

Striker Ryan Williams, who last played for Frickley Athletic in the Evo-Stik Northern League Premier Division, is the third player to have put pen to paper.