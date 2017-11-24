Early double strike sinks Cornard

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION

Framlingham Town 2

Cornard Utd 0

Two goals in two minutes, early in the first half, were enough to send Cornard United to defeat at Badingham Road on Saturday.

After Dan Clark had headed narrowly over in an early Cornard attack, Framlingham took the lead in the ninth minute, Daniel Smith beating Jordon Giddings with a powerful drive.

Two minutes later Max Willett broke free, and slotted home to increase the lead.

Although Ezra Drann saw a goalbound shot blocked, Framlingham dominated the opening 30 minutes, with Giddings making two excellent saves to keep them out.

Smith netted again shortly before the interval after Giddings slipped taking a goalkick. But Smith latched on to the ball inside the 18-yard box, so the effort was ruled out.

Framlingham saw two efforts come back off the bar early in the second half, but Cornard began to improve and carve out chances.

Ezra Drann latched on to a rebound, but saw his effort cleared off the line, before Reece Keating had a header palmed out by keeper Sam Chilvers, the ball hitting a defender and rebounding into the keeper’s hands.

Cornard knew it wasn’t going to be their day when Aaron Donaldson’s cross saw a defender miskick, the ball running inches wide.

Dan Clark headed against the bar, and Michael Schofield was inches over with a 25-yard shot, but Framlingham held on comfortably.

n On Tuesday, the Ards had an emphatic local derby win, beating AFC Sudbury Reserves 4-0 at the King’s Marsh Stadium. Dan Clark gave Cornard the lead in the 30th minute, his first goal for the club.

Reece Keating also scored his first goal for Cornard, doubling the lead in the 60th minute. Lewis Blanchett made it three after 78 minutes, and Myles Passley got the fourth five minutes from time.