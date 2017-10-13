Dunlop strikes late to earn a deserved Trophy replay

FA TROPHY

PRELIMINARY ROUND

AFC Sudbury 2

Aylesbury Utd 2

Aylesbury snatched the lead two minutes from the end, but AFC Sudbury hit back with an injury time goal from Ollie Dunlop to earn a deserved replay.

This was the first game in charge for returning AFC manager Mark Morsley and his team.

The line up included the new signing’s Jake Clowsley and Jamie Eaton-Collins, but there were a couple of surprises with the inclusion of two AFC Academy youngsters, along with two who have just moved up into senior football.

It turned out to be a good selection with a goal from one, Callum Watson, and the equaliser from another, Dunlop.

The home side started brightly and had a chance early on when Clowsley found Dunlop, but the ball flew high over the bar.

A minute later, Dunlop chased the ball on the right and cut into the penalty area but saw his shot blocked.

On 12 minutes, AFC were in front. A ball out from keeper Paul Walker found Dunlop, and he fed Sam Clarke.

The captain then crossed the ball into the penalty area where Watson stooped to head home for his first senior goal for the club on his full debut.

The youthful AFC side was full of running and looked good.

Eaton-Collins was unlucky not to score with a long-range shot that hit the post; caming out to Dunlop who saw his shot blocked by Sillitoe.

In a rare attack, Jake Bewley for the visitors saw his shot go wide. Eaton-Collins for AFC did well closing down and getting the ball to Watson, but he fired just wide.

Just before the break, Lea Coulter and Ryan Kinane for United had efforts on the AFC goal that came to nothing.

The second half saw the Buckinghamshire side come out in a much more defiant mood. Tyriq Hunte saw a shot tipped away by Walker before Coulter had a shot saved.

Clowsley and Eaton-Collins combined down the left but Dunlop fired high over the bar. Clowsley then had a shot tipped away by Sillitoe.

Aylesbury drew level when a ball through the middle evaded Tyler French, and Hunte fired home.

AFC replied with Dunlop firing at Sillitoe, and Mills putting the rebound over.

With two minutes left it looked all over for AFC when Julian Smith lost the ball to Harry Jones who found Hunte in the middle to shoot home.

But two minutes into stoppage time Joe Claridge crossed from the left, Watson chested the ball down and Dunlop crashed the ball home.

The replay was last night and the report is on our website.

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Mills, Claridge, Wright, (Blake 89), French, Smith, Dunlop, Clarke, Eaton-Collins (Carroll 62), Watson, Clowsley (Turner 73). Subs not used: Potter, Allen.

Attendance: 279

Free Press Man of the Match: Callum Watson, a goal on full debut, an assist for the second.

AFC Gold week 23 winners: £100 D Theobald (172), Bank Buildings, Sudbury £10 P Scott (223), Constitution Hill, Sudbury; £10 R Tyrell (283) Beaconsfield Close, Sudbury.