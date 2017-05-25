Diss make swift Bugg appointment

Diss Town have wasted no time in filling their managerial vacancy following the appointment of Paul Bugg.

The club announced on Monday that Ross Potter had decided to take up a new challenge with Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Wroxham, thus ending his two-year stint in the Brewers Green Lane dugout.

However, Diss have reacted quickly, with the experienced Bugg coming in to take over first-team affairs.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul Bugg to Diss Town as our new first team manager,” said chairman Dickie Upson.

“Paul has a wealth of experience managing in the Thurlow Nunn league, most recently as assistant manager of Premier Division Long Melford.

We are confident Paul will build on the foundations left by Ross Potter by bringing in the best local talent to Brewers Green Lane as we seek promotion to the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

On behalf of the board and committee I welcome Paul the club and wish him the very best of luck for the season ahead. I’d also like to thank all those that applied for the position.”