Day to forget for lethargic Melford

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Long Melford 0

Thetford Town 2

Against a lethargic-looking Long Melford, an energetic Thetford Town side fully deserved their victory on Saturday and, with better finishing in the first half, the scoreline could have been even greater.

From the start of the game, Jonny Conroy signalled the intent of the visitors when he shot narrowly over the Melford bar in the opening attack.

There was just a solitary Will Wingfield shot for Melford in the opening 20 minutes, while the Norfolk team wasted three good chances.

The first miss came when Robbie Priddle, with the goalmouth gaping, fired wide of the post from three yards.

This was followed with some poor defending by Melford, allowing in Max Melanson who shot direct at goal, only to see home goalkeeper Darren Moyes push the ball over the bar.

Further Thetford pressure brought some more wasted attempts, so good luck prevailed for Melford.

Just before half time Melford flickered into life and a Josh Hodgson free kick was pushed over the bar by visiting goalkeeper Kingsley Barnes.

Then, in a Thetford attack, Priddle headed wide a glorious chance at the other end, and Moyes saved well from Tanner Call.

The second half started the same as the first period with Thetford on the offensive and little being created by Melford.

The opening goal came after 57 minutes, Thetford full back Sam Bond, without any real challenge, found the edge of the Melford box and his low, hard cross was diverted into the net by Priddle, giving Moyes little chance.

Four minutes later and it was 2-0, this time Call made an unchallenged run and his cross was tucked away by Ross Bailey.

After this Melford rallied and tried to get back into the game, but without success as a bad day for the hosts was not improved on 90 minutes when, after a tangle with full-back Bond, Josh Collins was sent off for retaliation.

Long Melford: Moyes, Jackson, A Waugh, Le Page (Collins 82), R Waugh, Swain, Ally (Schofield 66), Wingfield (Walker 82), Hodgson, Payne, Hemson. Sub not used: Leader. Sent Off: Collins. Attendance: 72.