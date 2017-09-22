Confident Halstead eye another scalp

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Wisbech St Mary 1

Halstead Town 2

Halstead manager Mark McLean will be looking for another Premier Division scalp when Stanway Rovers are the visitors to the Milbank Stadium for an FA Vase second qualifying round tie on Saturday (3pm).

Halstead beat Long Melford in the previous round and McLean is looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s another derby game, and another Premier Division side. It will be a good test for us,” he said.

Adam Hampson’s 75th minute goal at Wisbech ensured the Humbugs continued their winning league run, this result keeping them in fifth.

Halstead found it tough going in the first half-hour at Wisbech, but took the lead against the run of play on 30 minutes when James Regan’s cross was turned in by Karl Andrade from close range.

They started the second half strongly, but Wisbech broke out, grabbing an equaliser to make for an exciting last half an hour.

But it was to be the visitors who scored the telling goal, Hampson clinching the points when he hooked home a flick- on from Lewis Cunliffe.

On Tuesday Halstead were beaten 3-2 at Stansted in the Essex Senior Cup Second Round. Cameron Storie and Harry Salter were on target for the Humbugs.

Halstead return to league action Tuesday when they host Team Bury (7.45pm).

n Cornard United stay anchored to the foot of the division following a 2-0 defeat at second placed Whitton United with just one point from seven games.

The hosts took the lead after seven minutes, Alex Breadman blasting home a cross from close range. Whitton substitute Lewis Rampley got the hosts’ second midway through the half.

Cornard face another tough test on Saturday when they are at home to third-placed King’s Lynn Town Reserves in the league (3pm).