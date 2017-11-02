Clubs play their part in a celebration of football

The return of the Love Football, Live Football Week, organised by Suffolk FA and sponsored by MH Goals Ltd, was hailed ‘another big success’.

The event, which ran for nine days, was a celebration of grassroots football in the county, culminating in two 4v4 under-7s matches during the half-time interval at the recent Ipswich Town versus Norwich City derby.

Suffolk FA youth & mini soccer football development officer Jodie Allard, who oversaw the programme of events, said: “The return of Love Football, Live Football week has been another big success for Suffolk FA.”