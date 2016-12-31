Cassell treble puts Melford in drop zone

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION Hadleigh United 6

Long Melford 1

Kyle Cassell netted a hat-trick to help Hadleigh United to a 6-1 thrashing against local rivals Long Melford on Tuesday.

With just goals scored separating the two sides in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table before kick-off, the Brettsiders raced into a 5-0 half-time lead at The Millfield.

Sam Sharp scored twice and Michael Barwick also found the target for the home side, while Melford’s miserable afternoon was made worse when Ross Waugh was shown a straight red card during the second half.

Steve Adams grabbed a late consolation for the visitors, who dropped into the Premier Division relegation zone following this result.

Hadleigh (16th) will now hope to steer further clear of the bottom three when they visit fifth-place Newmarket Town on Monday (3pm).

Meanwhile, Melford (19th) are aiming to end a run of six straight defeats when they host mid-table Wivenhoe Town on Monday (3pm).

n Elsewhere, Halstead Town held First Division leaders Coggeshall Town to a 0-0 draw on Boxing Day.

In a keenly-contested Essex derby, the Humbugs finished with 10 men after Lewis Cunliffe was sent off midway through the second half, while Coggeshall ended the game with nine men after Darren Mills and Tyronne Scarlett were both given their marching orders.

The Humbugs (seventh) host fourth place Framlingham Town on Monday (3pm).

n Goals from Nathan Finan and Tommy Robinson helped Cornard United to a 2-0 win against AFC Sudbury Reserves on Tuesday.

The Ards (13th) visit Whitton United on Monday (3pm).