Bury Town FC secure services of former loan players alongside majority of last season's squad

Bury Town FC has signed two of the loan players from last season, as management look to boost the first team over the summer.

Leon Ottley-Gooch has joined from Leiston and Ollie Fenn joins from Needham Market, as both agreed permanent deals with the club following their successful spells on loan.

HIGHER EXPERIENCE: Leon Ottley-Gooch headers the ball for his new club Bury Town.

Both made a big impression on the side in the final part of last season and strengthened the team with their higher level experience.

A number of last season’s squad have also already agreed to remain at Ram Meadow for the new Ryman Isthmian League season, which kicks off in August.

The players who have agreed to new deals are Neil O’Sullivan, Bradley Barber, Ollie Hughes, Noel Aitkens, Ryan Jolland, Luke Read, Joe White, Josh Mayhew and Joe Yaxley as Bury Town FC management get stuck-in preparing for the new campaign.

Also remaining for next season is midfielder Ollie Canfer who missed a large proportion of last season through injury, but he is progressing well with his rehabilitation.

BALL CONTROL: Ollie Fenn permanently joins Bury Town from Needham Market for new season

The club has said that the return of Ollie to the squad will feel like a new signing.

Manager Ben Chenery said: “We have secured the vast majority of last season’s squad which was important as we didn’t want to make wholesale changes.

“I am still in discussion with Kyran Clements as he is another player we would like to retain, but he has a year left on his contract with AFC Sudbury so we will see how the discussions progress over the next couple of weeks.

“Myself and Christian are also in discussion with some potential new targets.”

The Blues will begin their third season in a very competitive looking Division One North, with the league constitution set to be announced and ratified in the next few days.

They will continue to be led by manager Ben Chenery, assistant manager Christian Appleford, coach John Kennedy and goalkeeping coach Alex Rossis. Also joining the management team is Blair Hammond, who has been appointed by Ben Chenery to oversee the Sports Science side of the team.

The Blues have lined up a number of pre-season friendly matches which will be announced soon, with the first fixture at Ram Meadow expected to be against National League side Braintree Town on Tuesday July 18 (7:45pm).