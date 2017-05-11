Bures United wins Suffolk FA Primary Cup

Two goals in the space of three minutes gave Bures United a 2-1 victory over AFC YourShirts in this season’s Suffolk FA Primary Cup.

Darren Smith and Jack Durey were both on target in the opening 25 minutes, and although Gavin Paul pulled one back with ten minutes remaining, Bures held firm to lift the trophy.

COOL FINISH: Darren Smith, of Bures United, scoring one of the team's two goals as they beat AFC YourShirts 2-1.

But the win wasn’t painless, as manager Denis Handley was left nursing a shoulder injury following his side’s boisterous celebrations at the final whistle.

Handley was in charge two years ago when Bures - who play in the Andreas Carter Essex & Suffolk Border League Division Three - lost by the same scoreline to Suffolk and Ipswich Football League (SIL) side, Barham Athletic, in the final.

But Bures banished any thoughts of going home empty-handed this time with an impressive all-round display in front of a healthy crowd of 393 at Colchester United FC.

Handley praised his players after producing a “complete performance”for the victory.

GOAL SCORERS: Jack Durey and Darren Smith lift the Suffolk FA Primary Cup trophy.

He said: “We played well against a good side, who have been unbeaten in their league for a reason.

“We scored two great goals. We have got pace and we will always use that on the break.

“I thought everyone played well. The goalkeeper, defenders, they all did their jobs.

“It was a complete performance, where everyone clicked and it came together.

“We only had four of the same players who played in that final two years’ ago, but I think it stuck in their minds - that they had been here before.

“They knew what it is like to lose a game like this and they didn’t want that to happen again.”

Both managers praised Suffolk FA and Colchester United for staging the final at the Weston Homes Community Stadium.

AFC YourShirts Joint Manager Craig Ottaway added: “It was a fantastic occasion – the lads were over the moon to play at a professional stadium. If we were going to lose the final anywhere, we would have picked this place to lose.

“I just hope that in the future there are similar opportunities to play at places like Colchester United.”