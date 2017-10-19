Brettsiders moving quickly to appoint new first team boss

Hadleigh United aim to have a new manager in place by the end of next week, following Stuart Alston’s decision to step down and become the club’s new head of youth development, writes Ken Watkins.

Alston took charge of his final first team match on Saturday, the Brettsiders ending a five-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over Haverhill Rovers thanks to goals from Kyran Andrews and Sam Sharp.

Chairman Rolf Beggerow said the club had already had a number of applications for the post. The deadline for applications is Monday, and immediately after that interviews will take place.

“We are aiming to make a decision as quickly as possible,” said Beggerow. “We hope to have a new manager in place by the end of next week.”

Andrew Crisp has stepped up from assistant manager, and will be in charge of the team until the new appointment is made.

Hadleigh are at Fakenham Town on Saturday (3pm), and visit Stowmarket Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).

“We didn’t want to lose Stuart,” said Beggerow. “He has been involved with the club for a number of years managing very successful under-18s and Reserve sides.

“We are very pro youth development, and happy that Stuart is staying on to work on that.”