Brettsiders beaten by Yarmouth on last day

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Hadleigh United 3

Great Yarmouth Town 4

Hadleigh United ended a difficult season with a narrow defeat against Great Yarmouth Town at a sunny Millfield on Saturday.

With Hadleigh’s Premier Division status secured for another season following Wivenhoe Town’s defeat earlier in the week, both sides had nothing but pride to play for and played attacking football in front of a crowd of 169.

After goals from Sean Perfect and Jamie George had given Yarmouth a 2-0 lead, Sam Sharp reduced the deficit for the Brettsiders on the stroke of half time.

Ashley Veitch equalised for Hadleigh with a great shot from 25 yards after 70 minutes, but Yarmouth were strong opponents with George and Cruise Nyadzayo both scoring to put the visitors 4-2 in front.

Ben Elliott pulled one back from the spot for the home side, as Hadleigh finished the season in 18th place, one spot above relegated Wivenhoe in 19th.

n Elsewhere in the Premier Division, a depleted Long Melford side finished their season with a 2-1 defeat away at Kirkley & Pakefield.

Scott Sloots fired the Villagers in front after 19 minutes, but a brace from Nathan Stone helped the hosts to take all three points.

Stone equalised for Kirkley on 25 minutes, before popping up to score the winner two minutes from time, to leave Melford ending the season in 17th place.

n Halstead Town ended their First Division campaign in ninth spot after a 4-0 home defeat to Woodbridge Town.