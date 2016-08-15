BREAKING TRANSFER NEWS: Sands joins Needham Market

Needham Market have moved to bolster their attacking options by securing the services of striker John Sands from King’s Lynn Town.

Ex-Mildenhall Town player Sands initially linked up with Lynn in February on loan from Boston and he went on to score six goals in 10 appearances, prompting the frontman to sign a permanent deal at The Walks earlier this summer.

However, after featuring in all three of Lynn’s matches this term, Sands has now surprisingly transferred to Bloomfields.

“It’s a shame to lose John. He’s struggled with his fitness having missed most of the pre-season campaign it just wasn’t working out for him,” Lynn boss Gary Setchell told the club’s website.

“I wish Sandsy all the best with his career and thank him for his time and efforts at the football club.

“John was one of the top earners at the football club and with him leaving that’s freed up some money.”

Meanwhile, Sands posted on Twitter this afternoon: “Would like to thank all @officialKLtown including the wonderful fans, its been a pleasure and I wish you all the best.”

Sands has turned out for a host of clubs in the region, including Bury Town and Leiston, where he worked alongside current Needham assistant Richard Wilkins.