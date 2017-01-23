BREAKING NEWS: Premier League trial for Sudbury’s French

AFC Sudbury academy starlet Tyler French has been invited to Premier League side Crystal Palace for a three-day trial this week.

The Eagles will run the rule over French, 17, starting tomorrow, with the teenage defender linking back up with Sudbury’s first team for their Ryman League Premier Division clash away at Leatherhead on Wednesday.

French, who signed a three-year deal with AFC in September, will then return to Palace for the last two days of the trial on Thursday and Friday.

Speaking to the Free Press last week, Sudbury manager Jamie Godbold has backed the youngster to progress up into the professional ranks.

“If he continues to play how he has played in the last five to six games I do not think he will be with us much longer, hence why we keep having scouts coming through the gates,” he said.

“But I think he is getting a real good education here. He is only 17 and playing at this level, which I don’t think too many 17-year-olds are.

“He is being exposed to a different and variety of centre-forwards and wingers that you wouldn’t perhaps get in academy football.

“So whatever happens I think he will be snapped up by a club. It is just a case of when; whether it is now or whether it is in the summer.

“If it is in the summer he will have another half season playing at this level, which will only do him good. We will just have to see what happens with that.”