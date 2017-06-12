Bradbury takes charge of Melford

Long Melford have confirmed the appointment of Jamie Bradbury as the club’s new manager.

Bradbury, who held the position of first-team coach at Stoneylands last season, has taken on the role from Jules Mumford following his recent resignation.

A statement on Melford’s website read: “We are delighted to have Jamie as our new manager and we’re looking forward to a successful season.

“He impressed everyone at the club last season with his coaching skills and the way he assisted manager Jules Mumford.”

The Villagers will begin pre-season training under Bradbury’s management on Wednesday, June 21.