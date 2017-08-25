Bradbury believes next win is not far away at Melford

Long Melford manager Jamie Bradbury insists it is ‘only a matter of time’ before his side start to put more points on the board.

The Villagers currently sit third-from-bottom in the early Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table with one point from their opening four league games.

But ahead of hosting Wroxham on Saturday (3pm), and then visiting Stanway Rovers on Tuesday (7.45pm), boss Bradbury believes Melford are not far away from adding to their points tally.

“It’s going to be another good test for us on Saturday,” he said. “It’s still very early in the season and I’m learning about my players, and what our best formation is and what our best style of play is.

“Wroxham have dropped down from the league above, so I don’t know too much about them, but we’ll go about our business.

“It’s only a matter of time before we get some more points on the board.

“If we carry on doing the things we’ve been doing right, and tighten up on the loose bits which have been our downfall, then I do think it’s only a matter of time.”

The Villagers bowed out of this season’s Emirates FA Cup on Saturday after losing 2-1 at home to FC Romania, with Nathan Rowe’s 83rd-minute strike proving to be a mere consolation after first-half goals from Sergui Pitaru and Toby Cleaver had put the Essex Senior League in control of the preliminary round tie.

On Tuesday, Bradbury’s men returned to Premier Division action and were beaten 3-1 away at Histon, with the hosts cancelling out Josh Hodgson’s 53rd-minute penalty with goals from Joe Sutton, Even Key and Danny Gould, the latter two coming in the final five minutes.

Away from the league, Melford will host Ipswich Town in the first round of the Omini Freight Services Suffolk Premier Cup at Stoneylands on October 11, with the winners rewarded with a trip to Hadleigh United in the second round in November.

The Villagers are set to be boosted by the returns of captain Steve Adams, Sam Bayliss and TJ LePage to the squad for this weekend’s clash with Wroxham.

n Hadleigh United also bowed out of this season’s FA Cup on Saturday after losing 4-1 at Bostik League Division One North side Hertford Town.

The Brettsiders fell behind in the second minute, in front of a 200-plus crowd, and a header on the stroke of half-time made it 2-0 at the break.

A penalty for handball was converted by Ben Elliott to give Hadleigh hope, but Hertford were too strong and added a couple more goals before the end to safely progress.

Stuart Alston’s men were due to host newly-promoted Stowmarket Town on Tuesday this week, but Stow’s FA Cup replay at Romford took priority and the game has been rearranged for October 10.

Hadleigh return to Premier Division action when they host Fakenham Town on Saturday, before visiting FC Clacton on Monday (both 3pm).