BOSTIK LEAGUE: Spriggs leaves Mildenhall

Mildenhall Town have announced the departure of last season’s top goalscorer Stephen Spriggs.

The winger returned to Recreation Way for a third spell last summer and he went on to score 24 goals as Mildenhall won a league and cup double.

However, with the club’s first ever campaign at Step Four getting under way in just over three weeks, both parties have now decided to part ways.

Meanwhile, the club has also confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Sam Roach from Histon.

Roach has come in to replace Jake Jessup, who after joining Mildenhall last month, has since moved on to Chelmsford City.

The arrival of 18-year-old Roach means there will be no return to the club for Josh Pope, despite the experienced shot-stopper featuring in last week’s friendly against St Neots Town.