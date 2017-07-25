BOSTIK LEAGUE: Soham’s Gleeson announces retirement

Have your say

Soham Town Rangers defender Dan Gleeson has announced his retirement with immediate effect.

The experienced centre-back only joined The Greens earlier this month, but he has hung up his boots without having played a competitive fixture for the club.

The 32-year-old started his career at Cambridge United and went on to play for a host of Football League and non-league sides, including Notts County, Luton Town, Lowestoft Town and Histon.

More recently, Gleeson had stints as player-manager of both Cambridge City and St Neots Town.