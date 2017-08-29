BOSTIK LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Hall win Suffolk derby

Mildenhall Town claimed the west Suffolk bragging rights courtesy of their 2-0 win at AFC Sudbury in the Bostik League Division One North yesterday afternoon.

Hosting Sudbury dominated much of the possession at The Wardale Williams Stadium, but a combination of smart goalkeeping from Mildenhall’s Sam Roach and wayward finishing meant the hosts failed to find the back of the net.

CLEAN SHEET: Mildenhall's Sam Roach races off his line to deny Sudbury's Adam Mills

There were no such problems for the away side, though, as two former AFC players came back to haunt their former club.

Jacob Brown made the breakthrough in the 61st minute when he turned in Jake Chambers-Shaw’s cross, with Danny Crow tapping in from close range eight minutes later after Dan Brown’s initial effort had been pushed against the post by home goalkeeper Paul Walker.

After losing their first two games at Step Four, it is now back-to-back victories for Mildenhall, who defeated Ware 1-0 on Saturday courtesy of Shaun Avis’ second-half free-kick.

As for Sudbury, they are still hunting their first league win of the season, having gone down 2-0 at Dereham Town on Saturday.

HIGH FIVES: Matt Allan (left) is congratulated after scoring for Soham against Bury

Meanwhile, the cross-county derby between Soham Town Rangers and Bury Town was a true tale of two halves.

The hosting Greens took a 2-0 lead into the break at Julius Martin Lane via goals from Lewis Endacott and Matt Allan.

However, visiting Bury responded positively after the restart and secured themselves a share of the spoils with Ollie Hughes and Darren Mills on target.

Both of those sides were beaten at the weekend, with Soham losing 3-1 at Potters Bar Town and Bury going down 4-1 at home to AFC Hornchurch.

ON TARGET: Darren Mills netted Bury's equaliser

In the Premier Division, Needham Market were unable to build upon Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Folkstone Invicta as they suffered a 3-0 home loss at the hands of Brightlingsea Regent.

George Doyle and Aaron Condon had the visitors two goals to the good at the break, with Billy Hunt adding a third late on.

Both sides also ended the contest with 10 men after Doyle (Brightlingsea) and Dan Morphew (Needham Market) saw red in the second half.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION RESULTS - Saturday, August 26: Hadleigh 3-0 Fakenham, Haverhill Rovers 1-4 Walsham, Kirkley 1-3 Haverhill Borough, Long Melford 0-1 Wroxham, Saffron Walden 5-0 Thetford, Stanway 0-1 Ely City, Stowmarket 0-0 Newmarket

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION RESULTS - Saturday, August 26: AFC Sudbury Res 3-1 Leiston Res, Diss 2-2 March, Needham Market Res 1-6 King’s Lynn Res, Norwich CBS 3-1 Team Bury, Wisbech St Mary 2-1 Cornard

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION RESULTS - Monday, August 26: FC Clacton 2-1 Hadleigh, Haverhill Borough 2-1 Wivenhoe

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION FIXTURES - Tuesday, August 29: Fakenham v Ely, Newmarket v Haverhill, Stanway v Long Melford, Thetford v Great Yarmouth, Wroxham v Walsham