BOSTIK LEAGUE: More player movement at AFC

A busy period of comings and goings at AFC Sudbury has continued over the past 24 hours.

New manager Mark Morsley, who had already recruited four fresh faces following his arrival earlier this month, has secured the services of Joe Maybanks.

MOVING ON: Jake Turner has left AFC

It will be a second spell in an AFC shirt for the striker, having spent time on loan at the King’s Marsh Stadium during the 2015/16 season.

Maybanks left Braintree Town in the summer after three years with the Essex club and has most recently turned out for Bishop’s Stortford.

In terms of outgoings, Jake Turner is the latest player to move on.

The midfielder arrived at Sudbury in the summer after four successful campaigns with Brightlingsea Regent.

He joins Adam Mills, Tevan Allen and Dave Cowley in having departed the club since Morsley’s appointment.