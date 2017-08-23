BOSTIK LEAGUE: Mildenhall sign Patrick

Jordan Patrick has joined his hometown club Mildenhall Town.

The winger started his career with Cambridge United, for whom he made 20 National League appearances during the 2011/12 season.

Following his release in the summer of 2012, Patrick has gone on to play for a handful of clubs, including Cambridge City, Bury Town, Needham Market and most recently Biggleswade Town.

However, following discussions with manager Dean Greygoose, the former Mildenhall College Academy pupil has now signed a deal at Recreation Way.

Patrick could make his Mildenhall debut during Saturday’s home Bostik League Division One North encounter against Ware (3pm).