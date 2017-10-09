BOSTIK LEAGUE: Holland joins Sudbury

Billy Holland has completed a move from Needham Market to AFC Sudbury — a switch that has seen him trade clubs with Adam Mills.

Mills’ return to the Marketmen, whom he departed in January 2016, was confirmed on Friday evening.

And now it has been revealed that midfielder Holland has headed in the opposite direction, reuniting him with newly-appointed Sudbury manager Mark Morsley.

Speaking to Needham’s website, boss Richard Wilkins said: “Mark spoke to me about a possible swap deal and it seemed the right move for us to get Adam in the building whilst allowing Billy to leave to work under Mark again.

“Billy is a good honest lad and I wish him all the best at his new club but the capture of Adam was too good for us to turn down.”

While Holland has joined AFC, at the weekend it was confirmed that former Bury Town full-back Tevan Allen had left the club.