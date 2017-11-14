BOSTIK LEAGUE: Holder returns to Hall

Mildenhall Town have re-signed striker Steve Holder from neighbouring Newmarket Town.

The frontman, who helped Stowmarket Town to earn promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last term, has scored five goals from his 19 appearances for the Jockeys this term.

However, Holder has now agreed a return to Mildenhall — a club where he has had two previous spells.

The ex-Bury Town man is expected to be included in the squad for tonight’s Bostik League Division One North home encounter against Waltham Abbey (7.45pm).