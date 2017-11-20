BOSTIK LEAGUE: Henry returns to Needham Market for a fourth spell

Rhys Henry has returned to Needham Market following his departure from AFC Sudbury last week.

The midfielder is back at Bloomfields for a fourth spell with the Marketmen. His most recent stint at Needham ended with a Bostik League Division One North championship medal back in 2015.

The 27-year-old then spent two seasons at Maldon & Tiptree before joining Sudbury in May of this year, but he was released from his contract at King’s Marsh last Thursday after making seven appearances for the Yellows this season.

Henry was an unused substitute for Needham in Saturday’s 5-4 defeat at Tonbridge Angels, a result which saw the Marketmen slip to 22nd in the Bostik League Premier Division table.