BOSTIK LEAGUE: Duo bolster Soham

Soham Town Rangers’ player-manager Robbie Mason has added two new players to his squad, both of whom scored in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Aveley.

First to arrive at Julius Martin Lane was experienced defender Lee Chaffey, who has spent the majority of his career with Cambridge City.

The 33-year-old made more than 650 appearances for the Lilywhites before joining St Ives Town ahead of the 2016/17 campaign.

Also joining the Greens on a one-month loan deal from King’s Lynn Town is striker Craig Gillies.

The 25-year-old signed for Lynn in the summer following a prolific spell in the Cambridgeshire League with Chatteris Town.

And both players made an instant impact for Mason’s men, scoring a goal apiece at the weekend as Soham battled back from 2-0 down at half-time to salvage a point in Essex.