BOSTIK LEAGUE: Allen returns to Bury

Bury Town have re-signed Tevan Allen following his recent departure from AFC Sudbury.

After making more than 100 senior appearances for the Blues, the defender linked up with their Suffolk rivals in February 2017.

However, having featured on 28 occasions for AFC — including 14 outings this term — Allen is now back in a Bury shirt.

The right-back was in the Bury starting line-up for Saturday’s home clash against Maldon & Tiptree, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the visitors.