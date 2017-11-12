BOSTIK LEAGUE: AFC Sudbury add striker Dobson

Mark Morsley has added to his forward line at AFC Sudbury by signing Reece Dobson from higher-league Harlow Town.

Dobson was a player Morsley signed as manager at Needham Market in the summer of 2016, with the former Royston Town player, who can play up front or wide left, playing a key role in the Marketmen narrowly missing out on a play-off place in the then Ryman League Premier Division.

Dobson returned to Harlow Town over the summer citing 'circumstances outside of football' behind leaving Suffolk.

Back at The Hawks, where he had previously enjoyed a long spell, Dobson scored six times in 24 appearances in all competitions, before deciding to drop down a league to be reunited with Morsley at AFC Sudbury.

The 23-year-old has previously played professional football in Norway for Flekkeroy and numbers Takeley, Bishop’s Stortford and Royston Town among his previous clubs.

The new arrival will be available for selection for Tuesday evening's Suffolk Premier Cup tie against his former club, Needham Market (follow @russclaydon on Twitter for updates on the night).

* Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury have also announced former Norwich City youngster Jamie Eaton-Collins has signed an 18-month contract, having signed for Morsley in October on a non-contract basis.

The 21-year-old, who put pen to paper after Saturday's 3-2 home league win over Tilbury, has so far scored three times from nine appearances for The Yellows.