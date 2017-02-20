Bidding opens today for Ipswich Town Legends game at Bury Town

Some of Ipswich Town’s most famous faces will be doing battle on the football pitch at Bury Town once again — and we have details of how you could be playing with or against them.

Bidding for places in this year’s Ipswich Town Legends match starts today (Monday, February 20) with your chance to grace the same pitch as the likes of Matt Holland, Kieron Dyer and Titus Bramble.

Now in its fourth year, organisers have added a twist to this year’s charity game, which takes place on Sunday, April 23 (3pm) at Bury Town’s Ram Meadow, with the Legends evenly split between the two sides.

The match has raised more than £10,000 since it started with it once again supporting the ITFC Academy and My WiSH Charity’s Forget-Me-Not Dementia Campaign.

Previous players have included John Wark, Russell Osman, James Scowcroft and Shane Supple and you could be playing with or against them when bidding starts at 9am on Monday morning and running until 5pm on Friday February 24.

The minimum bid for a place is £150 with anyone interested asked to email fundraising@wsh.nhs.uk from Monday morning with their maximum bid.

The make-up of the two squads will be decided nearer matchday, but anyone who would like to play with a family member or friend should request this in the email.

Simon Milton, academy director at Ipswich Town, said: “The ITFC Legends match has been a great event to co-host and we wanted to do something a bit different this year.

“So everyone will get a chance to share a dressing room with a set of legends and fans will be given the opportunity to see some of Ipswich’s most famous old faces lock horns against each other.”

On the day, there will also be plenty of opportunity to talk and meet with the Legends, both for players and supporters alike.

Sue Smith, fundraising manager for My WiSH Charity which supports West Suffolk Hospital, said: “We are delighted to once again be teaming up with Ipswich Town for this great event.

“With this new twist, we are looking forward to providing something a little different at an event which is always played in great spirits and has been a fantastic fundraiser.”

*For more information, or to place your bid from 9am on Monday morning, email fundraising@wsh.nhs.uk