Battling display proves in vain as Melford gift second-half winner

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Long Melford 1

Stowmarket Town 2

Melford’s long-standing problems were evident again, with their finishing and defending proving their undoing.

Despite the visitors having a large share of possession, with some luck and better defending the Villagers could have shared the points.

They lost keeper Darren Moyes to injury at the interval, and Scott Sloots went off injured 10 minutes from time. But by then Melford had gifted their visitors the winning goal.

In a goalless first half, George Day and Will Wingfield went close for Melford, with Amar Lewis and Josh Mayhew having good chances for Stowmarket.

Moyes was injured in a collision when he went up for a cross in the 35th minute. He resumed after lengthy treatment, but Day took over in goal for the second half.

Stowmarket went ahead after 49 minutes, when Ollie Brown ran 30 yards unchallenged, beating Day with a hard, low shot.

Melford fought back, chances falling to Hassan Ally and Callum Hemson. Ally was brought down in the 66th minute, and although James Bradbrook parried Wingfield’s spot kick, Wingfield made the most of the rebound.

But Melford gave the ball away in midfield, Stowmarket attacked quickly, and Mayhew fired home. Day made good saves late on from Jack Baker and Mayhew as Stowmarket kept up the pressure.

The defeat leaves Melford 23rd, bottom but one, in the Premier Division.

n Melford went out of the Suffolk Premier Cup on Wednesday, losing 2-0 to an Ipswich Town Academy side at Stoneylands, the match attracting a crowd of 204, double the regular attendance.

The Blues scored two second half goals, Declan Daniels getting the first after 60 minutes when the home defence failed to deal with a cross. Monty Patterson scored from the spot two minutes later after he had been brought down.

Melford had a good first hour, with chances for Steve Adams, George Day and TJ Le Page. David Leader, in the Melford goal, made a couple of excellent first half saves.

Melford appealed in vain for a penalty when Will Wingfield appeared to be pulled down in the 54th minute. But then Ipswich took over.

n Melford were in Premier Division action at Stoneylands last night when Haverhill Borough were the visitors.