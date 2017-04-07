Away win slips from Halstead’s grasp

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION

Team Bury 2

Halstead Town 1

Halstead Town let a one-goal lead slip as they were beaten 2-1 at lowly Team Bury at Ram Meadow on Tuesday night.

The mid-week trip to Bury gave the Humbugs a chance to seek redemption, following the disappointing display on the previous outing, the 0-0 draw against Debenham LC on Saturday, and they travelled with Marcus Warren back in the squad and ex-Wivenhoe Town midfielder Jake Plane making his debut.

Halstead’s early pressure finally told after nine minutes when great midfield play by Kane Gilbert set up Aaron Donaldson, and his deflected shot left George Bugg, the home goalkeeper, flat-footed.

Despite Bury going on to have a better period after the goal, it was the visitors who almost scored next when Jake Brown intercepted in midfield and set Shaun Avis on his way, and from 20-yards out his effort smashed against the bar.

In the closing stages of the first half, Tom Holdstock tucked the ball home for Halstead, but he was denied by a tight offside call by the linesman to keep the score at 1-0.

Bury started on the front foot in the second half, with Warren making a goal-line clearance for the Humbugs, but their relief was shortlived as a mix-up in the Halstead defence allowed Barney Gillies in for a simple tap-in.

In the final minutes, Joe Greenslade-Cross fired across visiting goalkeeper Luke Banner to seal a comeback win for the home side.

The defeat means Halstead (8th) can now mathematically no longer finish in the top three, as they begin their final five games with a trip to Braintree Town Reserves (7th) this Saturday (3pm).

n Elsewhere in the First Division, Cornard United (15th) slipped to back-to-back defeats over the last week.

Jack Buckland was on target for The Ards in their 3-1 defeat at home to Braintree on Saturday, before Cornard were narrowly beaten 1-0 away at promotion chasing Coggeshall Town on Tuesday.

Cornard, and Premier Division side Long Melford (17th) do not return to action until a week on Saturday.