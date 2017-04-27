Away win boosts Hadleigh’s hopes

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Ipswich Wanderers 1

Hadleigh United 2

Hadleigh United travelled to Humber Doucy Lane on Friday, with their Premier Division status hanging by a thread after Easter Monday’s defeat at Long Melford.

The strong Ipswich side had more of the first-half exchanges but it was the Brettsiders who broke the ice after 20 minutes.

Tom Driscoll was the scorer with an excellent finish from an angle to bring great celebrations from the travelling faithful among the crowd of 140.

Hadleigh held the lead until the 55th minute when Jack Severy equalised with a well-placed free kick.

Sam Sharp went close for Hadleigh and the game developed into a hard-fought encounter as time began to run down.

But it was the travelling supporters who were on their feet in the 88th minute when Hadleigh scored what proved to be the winner.

Lee Hammond beat a defender before firing home just inside the penalty area.

Manager Stuart Alston said: “I asked for heart, passion and commitment and got all of it. It was a great squad effort and the desire to win was unrivalled.”

n Depending on the outcome of Wivenhoe Town’s result at home to Haverhill Rovers last night, Hadleigh will know by now whether or not there is anything riding on Saturday’s home game against Great Yarmouth Town.

Providing Wivenhoe took maximum points versus Rovers, Hadleigh would need to match their result against champions Mildenhall Town to ensure they will still be a Premier Division club next season

However, if Wivenhoe failed to win on Wednesday, Hadleigh are safe.