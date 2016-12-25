Alston: ‘Melford game big but won’t define our season’

Stuart Alston has said Hadleigh United’s home clash with out-of-form Long Melford is a big game. but does not feel the match will define his side’s season, writes Alex Moss.

The two sides meet at The Millfield on Tuesday (3pm) with an identical points tally and goal difference, but with the Brettsiders a place higher having scored two more goals.

Alston seeks a victory for 16th-place Hadleigh to end a five match winless run and give his side some much-needed breathing space from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division relegation zone (see table page 44).

The remit will be the same for Jules Mumford’s Melford (17th), who have tasted defeat in all of their last five outings and, along with Hadleigh, are just two points clear of the drop zone.

And although Alston knows the benefits of victory for his Hadleigh side, he believes the result of the contest will not be season-defining.

“It’s a huge game, the Brettsiders’ boss said, “but it won’t obviously define our season.

“The team spirit and the togetherness among the players has been first class.

“There’s still a long way to go. A win would give us a big confidence boost going into two games in the new year against Newmarket and Great Yarmouth.

“If we can win the games against the teams in and around us it will give us the belief we can stay up.”