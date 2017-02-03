Alston looking to bring in more new faces at Hadleigh

Hadleigh United boss Stuart Alston says he still wants to bring in one or two more new players to his squad to boost their bid to avoid relegation.

The Brettsiders manager made a triple signing before last weekend’s trip to Godmanchester Rovers, which saw Lee Hammond net an 80th minute equaliser to earn Alston’s men a point in a 2-2 draw.

Charlie Davis, a defender who has been on a scholarship in America, impressed in his debut on Saturday, while the other two new recruits, former Chelsea youngster Brandon Lewis and ex-Cambridge City attacker Anthony Fox are both set to feature in the home clash with Newmarket Town this Saturday (3pm).

Hadleigh’s local rivals Long Melford climbed out of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division relegation zone at the weekend, recording an excellent 2-1 win away at highly-placed Great Yarmouth Town.

Hammond’s late leveller ensured United avoided dropping into the bottom three, with the Brettsiders still in 18th place, just one place and one point above the drop zone.

And ahead of hosting Newmarket (3rd) this weekend, Alston says he would like to bring in a couple more new players to strengthen the competition for places at the Millfield.

“Jules Mumford (Long Melford manager) at Melford is probably having the same problems I’m having, where it’s hard to attract new players in when you’ve got no budget,” he said.

“I’m looking for a couple more fresh faces to bring in, not because I’m not happy with the players I’ve got.

“I want competition for places. We were down to the bare bones on Saturday, I was only able to take 13 players to Godmanchester.

“We need to make competition for places harder. The team spirit has been first class from the boys though.

“If we keep battling like we have done for the last two weeks, then hopefully we’ll be okay, but it’s very tight down there at the bottom.”

Hadleigh made a fine start on Saturday when Luke Gilvray finished accurately for a well-taken goal.

Goddy replied with goals from Jordan Brockett and Chase Simmonds, before Hammond’s 80th minute strike rescued a point for the Brettsiders, who could have taken all three had Gilvray’s penalty two minutes later not been saved.

Alston will be boosted this weekend by the return of goalkeeper Sam Mansfield, centre back Damon Artiss and top scorer Kyle Cassell to his squad.

Midfielder Michael Barwick (broken wrist) and recent signing Gilvray (wedding), who has scored in both of his first two games for the club, are unavailable.