AFC Sudbury players ‘have to be more clinical’

With the chance to progress in the Emirates FA Cup and get their first three points of the season ahead of them, assistant manager Andy Reynolds has urged his AFC Sudbury players to improve their decision making in the final third.

The bank holiday weekend was one to forget for The Yellows, who despite dominating large parts of their encounters with Dereham Town and Mildenhall Town, slipped to 2-0 defeats on both occasions.

Neighbouring Mildenhall make a swift return to The re-named King’s Marsh Stadium (following Wardale Williams’ sponsorship coming to an end) in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday (3pm), followed by a trip to Maldon & Tiptree on Tuesday (7.45pm) — the original Bostik League Division One North fixture between the teams was abandoned at half-time due to floodlight failure.

Those upcoming matches provide Sudbury with a good chance to kickstart their 2017/18 campaign, but only if they develop a more ruthless streak when goalscoring opportunities arise.

Speaking after the loss to Mildenhall, Reynolds said: “It is a carbon copy to what happened on Saturday (against Dereham).

“They were willing to give us the ball and they were not impenetrable, but they were resilient and hard working and we did not have the answers to that.

“It is a combination of things. The one thing with statistics is that you can live your life by them — make them all-singing and all-dancing, but at the end of the game people only measure one stat and that is the goals that are scored.

“We felt our problem was a lack of decision-making inside the box.

“Too many players in and around the area are unsure in their mind of what exactly they should be doing — whether it be shots, passes or cut backs.

“We have to be careful that it does not become psychological when teams decide to drop off against us.

“We have to believe in what we are trying to do and fine-tune certain bits of it because anyone who watched today will know it could have been over at half-time. But football is not a game of could haves and should haves, it is all about what fundamentally happens and we have not done enough in recent games.”

Sudbury are hopeful full-backs Joe Claridge and Alfie Carroll will be available for the weekend’s second meeting with Mildenhall in five days.

n Meanwhile, ex-Ipswich Town, Cambridge United and, more recently, Needham Market defender Ian Miller, has joined AFC Sudbury Academy’s coaching set-up.