AFC Sudbury add attacking duo

Lheureux Menga and Jake Turner have both been recruited to bolster AFC Sudbury’s attacking options.

Thirty-one-year-old Menga has signed for The Yellows from Harrow Borough, whom he joined in March following a spell at Grays Athletic.

Speaking about the Angolan-born striker’s arrival, Sudbury boss Jamie Godbold told the club’s website: “He is a big, strong, aggressive, centre-forward who will add some experience to our young squad, whilst being able to compliment our other attacking players.

“He had a good goalscoring record for Grays last season and I was impressed with his desire to improve and do well for AFC next season.”

Meanwhile, advanced midfielder Turner has spent the previous four seasons with Isthmian League Division One North champions Brightlingsea Regent.