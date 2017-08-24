AFC ready for Mildenhall double header: Dean Greygoose’s team will visit twice in a week

Jamie Godbold has warned his AFC Sudbury players that they will have to guard against some Mildenhall Town ‘momentum’ as the two sides prepare to face each other twice in the space of five days.

Following Mildenhall’s promotion as Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division champions last season, the two neighbours will meet at the Wardale Williams Stadium for the first time in the league since 2005/06 on Monday (3pm).

And by chance, the first qualifying round draw of the Emirates FA Cup has thrown the two sides together, with Sudbury once again enjoying home advantage on September 2.

Mildenhall, who are managed by former AFC goalkeeper Dean Greygoose, have lost their first two matches at Step Four, but Godbold is wary of a team that won 32 of its 40 league games last term.

“We are going to get to know them very well and it is great for the county,” said Godbold.

“I have played against Mildenhall many times, but I have not see them for a little while now.

“What I do know is that even though they have lost their first couple of games, they will have a winning mentality and some momentum.

“I expect them to rock up here with confidence and it will be down to us to make sure we deal with that.”

The all-Suffolk tie was made possible by Sudbury’s 4-0 demolition of Aveley on Saturday.

It remains very early days for Godbold’s new-look Yellows, but the weekend’s performance provided a big indication as to what they will be capable of once the team have gelled and understandings have fully formed.

“It was an excellent performance that got the result it deserved,” added the boss. “We still have a long way to go and plenty to learn, but I am pleased in terms of where we are.

“We managed to rotate some players against Aveley and that has shown some of the strength in depth we have.

“Once things settle down even more, hopefully we will see that type of performance more often.”

Prior to the double header with Mildenhall, Godbold’s men travel to Dereham Town on Saturday (3pm).

PLUS: Sudbury will be at home to Haverhill Borough in the first round of the Omni Freight Services Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday, October 10. The winners will host Needham Market in November.