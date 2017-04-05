AFC re-sign Dylan Williams

AFC Sudbury manager Jamie Godbold was left frustrated at not being able to land a host of targets in the last week of the transfer window.

But he did go in to Saturday’s game — a 0-0 draw at Worthing on the Sussex coast — with one big piece of positive news, following the return of Cambridge United’s attacking midfielder Dylan Williams, who made 20 appearances (18 starts), scoring four goals, between mid-October and the end of January.

The Yellows, who host league leaders Bognor Regis Town on Saturday (3pm), were boosted before last weekend with three points from January’s abandoned Hendon match.

n AFC Sudbury Ladies lost their last game of the season in the Eastern Region Women’s Football League, 1-0 at Royston to a 50th minute penalty. Other teams have games still to play, so AFC could finish further down the table.

n The week 49 winners of the AFC Sudbury-run AFC Gold club fund-raiser are:

£100 (211) J Simpson, Gaol Lane, Sudbury; £10 (247) K Ford, Queens Road, Sudbury; £10 (123) A Dalgleish, Meadow View Road, Sudbury.