AFC pay the price for missed chances

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Wisbech St Mary 3

AFC Sudbury Reserves 1

Missed chances proved to be the downfall for AFC Sudbury Reserves as they slipped to a 3-1 defeat away at Wisbech St Mary at the weekend.

After a long journey to Wisbech, AFC started off strongly and took the lead when Mekhi McKenzie’s powerful shot was saved by the Wisbech goalkeeper, who could not hold on to the ball, allowing Ben Hunter to slot home.

Late on in the first half, some sloppy Sudbury play resulted in Wisbech taking advantage and scoring two quick goals just before half time to go 2-1 in front.

AFC started the second half brightly, but it was Wisbech who scored next to increase their advantage.

The hosts had a player sent off with 20 minutes to go, with AFC seeing a penalty hit the crossbar as they finished up on the losing side.

n AFC Sudbury Academy’s young Essex Senior Reserves League team got off to a winning start as they beat Great Wakering Rovers Reserves 2-1 at The Wardale Williams Stadium on Friday night.

Goals from Ricky Cornish and Ollie Dunlop gave AFC a two-goal lead, with Great Wakering then scoring their goal from the penalty spot.

n AFC Sudbury Under-18s began their campaign with a solid 3-1 win against Bury Town. After an own goal put AFC ahead, Ben Hunter and Nathan Reed found the target in the second half.